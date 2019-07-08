Fairmont State’s President Martin plans statewide appreciation tour

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Fairmont State University president, Dr. Mirta Martin will soon be beginning her statewide tour entitled ‘President Martin West Virginia Appreciation Tour’.

During the tour Martin will meet with local business owners, legislators, alumni and community members. During these events she will offer her thanks for the continued support of these groups and discuss the economic, cultural, and institutional impact the Fairmont State falcon family has had on West Virginia.

Dr. Mirta M. Martin

President of Fairmont State University

“This is a appreciation tour to our business partners, to our legislatures to our alumni, to West Virginia as a whole. To be be able to do two things. One, to say thank you for a wonderful year. To let them know how grateful I am for their support of me and most importantly Fairmont State University,” said Martin. “Secondly, it is also to tell the story. A story that has not been told in the past loudly and clearly and with passion about all that is good and great about Fairmont State University. We are a jewel. A jewel that is nestled in North Central West Virginia and it’s something that needs to be herald through all of West Virginia and through all of the United Stated,”

Dr. Martin will be in Weirton, Wheeling, Moundsville WV on Tuesday, July 9.

Wednesday, June 10, Dr. Martin will be in Bridgeport and Elkins WV.

Thursday, June 11 Dr. Martin will visit Fairmont and Martinsburg.

Martin will also have other tour dates for the month of August that will be released in the near future.