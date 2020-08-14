Fairmont State’s road and grounds crew recognized with award

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s Jamie Colanero, Director of Road and Grounds, was recently recognized by the Fairmont Arts and Humanities Commission with an award for landscape design.

Colanero said getting the award isn’t just about him, but it’s about his team. While he has been at the University for more than 15 years, he said the work they do wouldn’t be accomplished without the effort they put in together.

One of the best parts of his job, Colanero said, is how his team works so hard day in and day out all year long, and never complains. They are always concerned about getting it right, but they are grateful to have their jobs and continue to work hard.

“It’s fantastic for us to win an award like this. We work very, very hard and the guys deserve it very much. We’re proud to work for Fairmont State University, and we’re happy for the students, for the faculty and the staff, to represent them, and to win this award. All so they can have a campus they enjoy to be at everyday.” Jamie Colanero

The crews’ goal is to try to have color on campus in spring, summer and fall. As students arrive, they want something that will grab everyone’s eye and pull in. This award, Colanero said, is a way to represent that they are doing just that.