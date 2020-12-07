Fairmont veterinarian named West Virginia Vet of the Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Dr. Scott Moore at the Fairmont Veterinary Hospital was awarded West Virginia Vet of the Year.

Moore has been a vet since 2006, but he has been around animals since he was two months old. His dad had Moore around his veterinary practice on Gaston Avenue growing up. By getting this type of honor, it reassured Moore that he is doing exactly what he is supposed to be doing.

“I mean this type of award is a direct reflection of all of the people who have helped me get here, and who help me each and every day,” said Dr. Scott Moore.

Moore went to West Virginia University for his undergraduate studies and went to the Ohio State University for Veterinary School before making his way back home. He said the intrigue, excitement, and the rewarding feeling he gets when helping animals, is why he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“I have an amazing staff. I have an amazing family, and without all of them…without my wife, without my parents, without the staff I have here, there is no way I would be able to do the things I do,” said Moore. “I am not going anywhere. This community is the best, and I am happy to raise my kids here and just continuing doing what I do.”

Moore said that the Veterinarian community is tiny nationwide, but a passion for taking care of pets has got him to where he is now, and he encourages people to pursue it.