Fairmont woman in custody after deputies say they found controlled substances while serving an eviction notice

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont woman has been arrested on multiple drug-related charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice.

Faatima Jones

On Aug. 22, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department served an eviction notice to 10 Locust Avenue Apartment F in Fairmont, whose tennents were identified as Faatima Jones, 31, of Fairmont, and another individual, according to a criminal complaint.

While serving the notice, deputies said they observed marijuana, digital scales and packaging material in plain view, as well as a black safe nearby the observed items.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search the safe, and found items consistent with the sale of heroin, methamphetamine and crack-cocaine, as well as individually wrapped containers of crack-cocaine and heroin, plus a large rock of crystal methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Also found inside the safe were a wallet with multiple credit cards and other identifying information of Jones and the other resident, digital scales with drug residue and multiple loaded handguns, deputies said.

Jones is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.