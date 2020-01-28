Fairmont’s need for foster families

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The need for foster families, and parents in the nation, and west Virginia is at an all time high according to a National Youth Advocate Program in Fairmont. There are more than 400,000 kids in foster care across the nation, and over 7,000 in the state of West Virginia alone.

The growing drug problem across the state, is causing parents to lose their children every day, and where they go next is hard to tell. There are all different types of foster care options available including long-term, monthly, and even just emergency 24-hour care.

“You can be a single parent and be a foster family. You can be from a same sex couple, or you can be young, you can be a little bit old, you can be middle aged,” said Community Resource Coordinator Denise McGinty. “Kids just need a loving home. They need a place they know they have consistency and stability.”

One foster couple, Sherri Leuliette and Amy Leuliette, are going to adopt their once foster child they have had since July 2019.

“She fits in so well, it feels like she has been a part of the family forever,” said Sherri. “We’ve seen her grow and seen her blossom in such amazing ways, to see that she’s this amazing teenager that’s never has a chance to be a kid. She’s had to be the parent her whole life.”

This process of fostering and adopting has both fulfilled the Leuliette’s, as well as saving their soon to be daughter.

“She’s a product of the opioid epidemic we have in this area, and to see her break that cycle is huge for this area,” said Sherri. “She’s been clean and sober for over a year, and that in itself is a huge win for her, and for us.” “People tell us all the time how lucky she is,” Amy said. “But really, we’re just as lucky.”

If you have any questions about how you can help or become a foster parent yourself, you can call (304)-366-5832 or visit their website by clicking here.