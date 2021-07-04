Fairview hosts evening Fourth of July celebrations

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. -The town of Fairview celebrated this Independence Day in a modified version.

This year the town only hosted evening events. This year’s theme was “Land of opportunity.” The event kicked off with keynote speaker Dr. Mirta Martin, Fairmont State University president. There were also performances by the Fairmont State Academy of the Arts and the band Shortline Junction.

The event also had several food vendors. The day concluded with fireworks at 10p.m.

Community members said they are glad to be back even though it’s only an evening celebration this year.

“We’ve been going on except for last year when we couldn’t do it, we’ve had a celebration since 1976 without a stop and it’s always been an all-day celebration,” Sharron Houghton, Fairview Community Member, said. “So, it’s very important to us to be back to doing what we thought we could do.”

The Fairview Fourth of July committee plans to hold full, day-long celebration events in 2022.