Fairview man charged after leading officers on a pursuit through Barrackville

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. — A Fairview man is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit through Barrackville, according to a criminal complaint.

On April 16, officers with the Barrackville Police Department were stationed on North Pike Street in Barrackville when a green car drove by going 38 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone with a brake light out, according to police.

When officers pulled out of their spot to make contact with the vehicle, its driver “sped up and disappeared,” officers said, and when officers traveled up Pike Street and turned up Bryan Avenue and saw the vehicle traveling towards them on Ice Street.

Officers then passed Ice Street and turned around to see the driver turn his vehicle back onto Pike Street, and when officers returned to Pike Street and saw the vehicle once again and observed it pass two vehicles in a “no passing” zone, according to the complaint.

Johnathan Campbell

At that time, officers then activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens and were joined by another cruiser, and both pursued the green car onto Monumental Road in speeds of excess of 70 miles per hour, officers said.

Officers observed the vehicle pass two more cars on the road in a “no passing” zone as it continued onto Buttermilk Hill, drove left of center and “came in contact with another driver and then continued until he rested in a ditch and a hillside,” according to the criminal complaint.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Johnathan Campbell, 23, of Fairview, then exited and began to run up the hill and in between two houses, at which point officers apprehended him, officers said.

Campbell is charged with fleeing from an officer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bond.