Fairview residents come together to celebrate the 2019 4th of July parade

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – The town of Fairview lined the streets with their red, white and blue on to celebrate 43rd annual 4th of July festivities.

Marching bands, military personnel, political figures and other local leaders joined in on the parade fun by passing out candy and other gifts to those in attendance.

Parade goers said activities like the annual parade help bring others together as one.

“We always go to my grandma’s, we always come to the parade every year and we just hang out as a family all day. I think it’s great for everyone to come out and spend time together and have a great time,” Makena Cochran, resident of Grant Town.