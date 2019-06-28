Family Traditions: What “Tomaro” holds for a Harrison County staple

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Janice Brunett runs Tomaro’s Bakery with her two kids and longtime employees. When Janice’s husband Sam passed away, it came natural to Janice to want to take care of the bakery.

“I learned through trial and error cause I was a nurse and now I am learning with the computers through the same way, trial and error,” said Janice Brunett, owner of the bakery with her two kids.

Back when her husband took over the bakery, hard crust bread was the staple but Sam saw the need for more products like soft crust bread and hoagie buns. Now, the bakery has 15 specialty breads.

“The large pepperoni rolls, the medium pepperoni rolls which are mostly for your sports bars and some of the restaurants and the same way with the round buns, we have the 4 different sizes of those,” explained Janice of all the items now offered at the bakery.

The counter is always packed at Tomaro’s with customers lining up to place their order. A lunchtime favorite is a hot pepperoni roll, similar to the lunch of choice for many West Virginians years ago.

“As one of the creators of the pepperoni roll in the early or late 1920s, my grandfather, John Brunett, who I was named after started making the pepperoni rolls and the history behind the was because of the coal miners,” said John Brunett, fourth generation owner.

The bakery may look different than it did decades ago, but not much has really changed. Same ingredients, same family, same passion.

And the same great debate–stick pepperoni verse sliced pepperoni?

“After being here a 105 years I like to stick with traditions. My mother, my sister, and myself who have taken over the bakery since my father passed away have always stayed with tradition. My grandfather started with stick pepperoni so my mother has continued it that way,” said John.

Today…”Tomaro”…forever.

The generations behind Tomaro’s Bakery keep history alive by preserving the past while looking forward to the future.