Fatal UTV accident in Philippi occurs over the weekend

Trai Norris

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A 15-year-old Philip Barbour High School student is dead following a UTV accident in Barbour County.

Trai Norris

According to an obituary posted on Wright Funeral Home’s website, Trai Norris, of Philippi, passed away on Saturday as a result of injuries sustained during a UTV accident.

In order to help with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

According to staff at Philip Barbour High School, the county superintendent gave permission for a 2-hour early dismissal Thursday so students and faculty could attend services for Norris.

There will also be a candlelight vigil after Friday’s football game against Oak Glen High School.

