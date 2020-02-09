Fatal vehicle accident reported on Route 50 in Clarksburg Saturday afternoon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to Harrison County 9-1-1 a two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 50 near the WV Ave. exit.

Around 2:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a vehicle was reported traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Harrison County Communication Center officials have confirmed that the accident resulted in the death of two people along with the injuries of two others who were transported to United Hospital Center.

The Clarksburg Police Department is handling the investigation.

