Fatal vehicle accident reported on Route 50 in Clarksburg Saturday afternoon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to Harrison County 9-1-1 a two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 50 near the WV Ave. exit.

Around 2:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a vehicle was reported traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Harrison County Communication Center officials have confirmed that the accident resulted in the death of two people along with the injuries of two others who were transported to United Hospital Center.

The Clarksburg Police Department is handling the investigation.

Stay with 12 News as we’ll continue to provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories