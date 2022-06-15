CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The FBI CJIS Division partnered with FBI Pittsburgh’s Office to hold an Information Summit Sharing on the early morning of June 15.

This summit is a way for FBI Pittsburgh and FBI CJIS to really connect with their local partners throughout West Virginia, to share information, tools, resources, network, and strategize to combat a lot of the crimes and things that are affecting our communities.

Representatives of state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies gathered to get more informed on the products and resources the FBI has, that can help them grow as well.

These divisions and offices collaborate every day, but they wanted to use this as an opportunity to highlight the services and products they have developed. They also want to look toward law enforcement partners for opportunities to grow and evolve.

FBI CJIS Division collaborates with Pittsburgh’s Field Office which has jurisdictional responsibility for the state of WV and things like safe street task forces and cyber task forces. They help bring different law enforcement officers and agencies and perspectives to mitigate those threats, using a more comprehensive approach.

“Partnerships are key,” said Special Agent in charge of Pittsburgh Mike Nordwall. “Not just with law enforcement, but also with the communities and private sector. Because it’s really working together to identify what’s important to the communities, what impacts are needed, and where people are suffering. So, working together, we can bring our tools, our resources, our capabilities, sometimes our authorities. To best combat these issues that plague our communities.”

The FBI CJIS Division houses many systems that are used daily. Just a few are:

NTOC – National Threat Operation Center, FBI’s central intake repository for all tips from the public. It does all of the nation’s firearm background investigations.

NGI system – Next Generation Identification, which is the world's largest repository of biometric and criminal history records. There are over 140 million records. When police officers do criminal history searches of a subjects, it comes back to West Virginia.

NCIC system – National Crime Information Center. This is used when law enforcement officers pull someone over and search for wants and warrants. There are 17 million records and about 10 million quarries each and every day, right here in WV.

FACE – Facial Analysis, Comparison and Evaluation service. This is where they do facial recognition. They recently developed an Iris Program, which has been ruled out to five states. This Iris Program is the first biometric collection since DNA. It has seen great success and is 99.38% accurate. The program is similar to fingerprints but is contactless and the response is rapid. Right now, it can be seen throughout the state of Texas, mostly in jails and prisons.

The FBI centers are not using just one-way communication, but they are trying to use a two-way flow of information to shape and better the system together. Nordwall mentioned that having connections and resources in place helps so that they know who to call in certain instances.

This was the first Information Sharing Summit held by the FBI CJIS and Pittsburgh Field Office, but they are hoping to make it an annual event by hopefully having another one next year.