‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ mural coming to downtown Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont continues to strive towards becoming a “public art destination” for visitors in the mountain state. The next big project is a mural of the “Feast of the Seven Fishes” that will be located on the street the festival is held each year.

As opposed to the newest artist mural in Palatine Park, Faces of Marion County, the new mural will be digitally printed, and placed on a large metal faced wall on Monroe Street.

A movie recently released based off of the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival, showcased the event held each year in Fairmont, along with the history of Marion County. Alex Petry, Manager of Economic Development of the City of Fairmont, partnered with Joel Dugan, professor of art at Fairmont State, and a lead in the latest mural addition, to get this idea rolling.

The idea was to take this festival that is a trademark event in Fairmont, and create a symbol of it that was larger than life. Petry said they really wanted to show the impact the festival has on the community, and the timing with the movie release made it a perfect time to make it happen.

“We’re hoping that the mural, can do the same thing as the movie. Highlight the impact of the festival, and the history, while at the same time drawing people in,” said Petry. “Also, enhancing the scene on Monroe Street. You got all these tents, but there in the back drop your going to have this mural of the movie, and it’s going to be awesome. This is kind of a tourism project, we’re trying to draw more people in from the tri-state area, and just make the feast bigger than it’s ever been.”

The Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival is still planning to happen, with modifications due to COVID-19. For the mural, Dugan and Petry said they hope to have it completed before the festival, so everyone can enjoy it this year.