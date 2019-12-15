Feast of the Seven Fishes returns to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival was held in downtown Fairmont. This was the 13th year straight the city has hosted the event and despite the cold, thousands came out to celebrate the tradition and chow down on their favorite local cuisine.

This festival started to celebrate Italian traditions they had on Christmas eve. Families would gather and eat a meat free, fish filled meal with at least seven different fish entrees.

In Fairmont, we honor these traditions each year with locally cooked baked good, foods, fish, beer and wine. But, most people that show up say their favorite part is the Fairmont community being able to come together at a big outdoor event.

“Fairmont doesn’t usually have a lot of little outdoorsy things like this, so its really nice to come out and see all the local people,” said Fairmont resident Kathi Trickett.

Along with the festival, the city of Fairmont also kicked off their 200th birthday celebrations tonight. They had a parade through downtown Fairmont and other festivities following it.

Their plan is that every month is 2020, there will be different events held to celebrate the bi-century of the city of Fairmont.

Different organizations and groups across Marion county will plan to hold and host these events for the community. A year long celebration with something going on to bring the community together to celebrate the milestone birthday for the city.