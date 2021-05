The lone Mountaineer selected in the 2021 NFL Draft has signed his rookie contract.

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday that they have signed former WVU linebacker Tony Fields:

We've signed 3 of our 2021 draft picks!



LB Tony Fields II

S Richard LeCounte III

RB Demetric Felton



📰 » https://t.co/DabRlceta3 pic.twitter.com/6PG0LXBkWZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2021

Fields was chosen in the fifth round by the Browns with the 153rd overall pick.

The Arizona transfer led the Mountaineers in tackles in his lone season with the program. He also led the Big 12 in tackles per game and was named the league’s top defensive newcomer in 2020.