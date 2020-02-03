Fifth annual Groundhog Festival keeps rolling on third day of festivities

ROCK CAVE, W.Va. – Sunday, the third day of the fifth annual Groundhog Festival, featured food, vendors and live music.

The festival runs through Feb. 9 and is a chance for locals and people from neighboring communities to enjoy each other’s company and lots more. It kicked off on Friday with a “critter stew” dinner by renowned local chef Dale Hawkins at the Banks District Volunteer Fire Department. Sunday’s festivities were also at the fire department.

Dottie Bellek, one of the vendors at Sunday’s event, who was selling some of her art, had many positive things to say about the festival and encouraged people from far and wide to join in the festivities.

Bellek’s table displaying her works for sale

“It’s a small community and be like to gather, being that it’s wintertime and nobody gets out but this kind of brings them out and you meet a lot of good friends that you haven’t seen in awhile and it’s just a nice gathering for people that live in this area,” Bellek said. “And some people come from afar too, they come from the other end of Doddridge County or out of state if they have family and they’re visiting for a special occasion like this.”

Ed Crawford, a gospel music hall of fame singer, performed for the crowd as they ate food, mingled and took a look around to see what was for sale. Crawford said he is a native of Upshur Co. and that he likes to come back to play for his community whenever he gets the chance.

Crawford performing for the festival-goers

You can see the rest of the week’s schedule on their Facebook page.