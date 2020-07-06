Filing period has begun in the city of Fairmont for upcoming election

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The filing period has begun in Marion County for the upcoming city council election. The filing will go from Monday, July 6 to August 5 at 4:30 p.m.

There are four seats open on city council for this year’s election, and all the seats are for a four-year term. Candidates wishing to run must reside in the district they want to represent.

Council Districts that are open for this years election are as followed:

2nd District

4th District

6th District

7th District

To find your district click here .

The city council election will take place the same day as the general election on November 3, 2020.

While the local council seat elections may not attract as much attention on a larger scale compared to presidential elections, individuals who are elected in these seats will have a direct impact on shaping what the future of Fairmont will look like.

“We did see some interest on the first day. We have had a few candidates file from all the districts with open seats,” said Fairmont City Clerk Janet Keller. “I’ve received a few phone calls from people just asking questions in general about the process. Some of the residents aren’t even sure who their council member is, or what district their in. So, I appreciate getting those calls and answering those questions.”

For more information about the filing period, or Fairmont City Council, you can visit their website, or call (304)-366-6212 ex. 329.