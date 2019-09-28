Film shot in Bridgeport set to premier Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A film with an anti-bullying message is premiering in Bridgeport, Saturday.

“The Zombie Club” was filmed in Bridgeport over the summer, featuring Hollywood star Dean Cain, known for his role as Superman in the television series “Lois and Clark.”

The film was shot and produced by local Bridgeport production company JC Films.

“The Zombie Club” aims to spread a positive message to students.

“It’s a strong anti-bullying message,” JC Films president Jason Campbell said. “After the premier tomorrow, the film is going to schools. October is national bullying awareness month. So we had this film already in schools all around the country. But it all started here, here in Bridgeport.”

“The Zombie Club” premier is open to the public Saturday at 6:00, tickets can be purchased online for $10.

JC Films president Jason Campbell allowed 12 News on set for its latest filming. A police drama entitled “Dispatch” which will also star Dean Cain, a law enforcement appreciation film.