Filming begins at Bridgeport Middle School for new movie “Zombie Club”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new movie is being shot in Bridgeport with an important message that many can learn from.

Zombie Club is a movie that highlights the importance of anti-bullying and is produced by JC Films, a company that has recently moved to Bridgeport.

“I think that bullying is a serious problem today, I think that it affects children long after they’ve gotten out of school. In fact, some of them even injure themselves or even kill themselves. It needs to be addressed and this type of a movie takes a different angle for it and I just thought that it would be good to be a part of something like that,” said Zombie Club actor, Gary Lee Vincent.

The inspiration of the film was created by JC Films and lead actor Dean Cain, to help combat the national bullying epidemic that has taken many young lives worldwide.