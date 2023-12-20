FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County residents lined their cars up in Fairmont on Wednesday as volunteers stuffed cars with boxes of food.

The Mountaineer Food Bank loaded enough boxes to feed two hundred and eighty families at its distribution spot at Palatine Park in Fairmont. Connecting Link also helped residents by giving away buckets and bags full of cleaning supplies.

“We have noticed an influx of calls on cleaning supplies. Folks needing trash bags, bleach toilet papers, most folks are going to receive a bucket full of cleaning supplies, laundry soap, dish detergent, fabric softener, paper towels and toilet paper,” Connecting Link Co-Director Lois Martin said.

Lilly Hoover, a Mobile Pantry Assistant with the Mountaineer Food Bank said that the boxes contained fresh produce from local farmers like carrots, potatoes and apples. She said that if every household had two people in it, the drive would feed at least 500 people.

The Mountaineer Food Bank distributes food boxes under the Robert H. Mollohan-Jefferson Street Bridge every other month.