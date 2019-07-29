Fire crews blocking road in Lost Creek

The Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has blocked off Route 270 in Lost Creek at the intersection of Hawk Highway and Lost Creek Road.

The department was called out around 7 p.m. due to law enforcement activity in the area.

The department is blocking any traffic from approaching the exit ramps to Interstate 79 at the southern side of Exit 110, and is not allowing local traffic or area residents through the area.

Crews on the scene were unable to provide further details, and emergency officials were also not able to comment on the situation.

