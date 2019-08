LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Harrison County early Thursday morning, according to 911 officials.

Officials said crews responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Short Street in Lumberport.

Fire departments from Lumberport, Shinnston, Spelter, Wallace responded to the scene alongside Harrison County EMS.

According to officials, everyone in house was accounted and no transports were made. The cause of the fire is unknown.

