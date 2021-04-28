Fire damages 2 apartments in Lewis County; no injuries reported

JANE LEW, W.Va. – On Wednesday, multiple fire crews responded to an apartment fire call in Lewis County, according to 911 officials.

Jackson’s Mill Fire Department Chief Steve Byers told 12 News that they were alerted of apartment fire at 5:30 p.m. in Main Street at Jane Lew. Chief Byers said that two apartments were damaged in the process.

The fire began from an electrical fire in the kitchen of one apartment. Another apartment experienced extreme heat and smoke damage, according to fire officials.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Weston Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department and Jackson’s Mill Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Chief Byers also told 12 News that citizens assisted firefighters by hooking the hoses to the fire hydrant.