CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two houses on Washington Avenue in Clarksburg were damaged in a large fire Friday morning.

It happened around 1:15 in the morning on Washington Avenue.

Three passersby said they were returning home from work when they saw the fire over the front porch of 447 Washington Avenue.

They knocked on the neighboring homes to warn them, waking up one family next door who then evacuated.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., the attic of a neighboring house also caught fire.

Eyewitnesses said both of the homes that caught fire were vacant.

Crews from the Clarksburg and Bridgeport Fire Departments responded to the fire, as well as the Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS.

Our reporter saw no injuries reported while on the scene.

No word yet on what caused the fire.