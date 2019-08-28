Fire Marshal orders Gilmer County court annex closed after small fire

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Following a small fire earlier this week, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal has ordered that the Gilmer County Courthouse Annex be closed until the emergency fire alarm system is repaired, according to a news release from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.



The State Fire Marshal inspected the annex building after a small fire in an

overhead light fixture on Monday, August 26. The fire was contained to the light fixture and no one was injured, officials said.



The annex houses the Fourth Circuit Family Court and Magistrate Court, while Circuit Court is located in the Gilmer County Courthouse.



Gilmer County Family Court cases will be heard in the Calhoun County Family Court facility located at 378 Main Street in Grantsville, according to the news release.



Gilmer County Magistrates Carol Wolfe and Senior Status Magistrate Teresa

Robinson will use the Gilmer County Circuit Court courtroom, offices, and video conferencing system in the main courthouse, Supreme Court officials said.



The annex is owned and operated by the Gilmer County Commission. The court system pays rent to the commission for family court and magistrate court space.