Firearm or Fireworks: Can you tell the difference?

It’s often hard to tell the difference between the sound of a gun shot and certain kinds of fireworks. As a result, police often get calls reporting shots fired only to find out that the sound was actually fireworks, especially around the Fourth of July. These false reports can unnecessarily take the police’s time and resources away from other important duties.

At the same time, there are some irresponsible gun owners who might shoot their gun in the air in celebration. This is dangerous because the when a bullet goes up in the air, it will come down and might injure someone, so it’s valuable to know the difference between the sound of a firearm and the sound of fireworks.

Listen to compare the sound of firecrackers and the sound of a pistol.

AmmoMan, a gun ammo company, went to the shooting range to find out if they could tell a difference between the sound of a gun shot and the sound of fireworks.

The company used a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield in 9mm pistol and a string of Phantom Fireworks firecrackers and recorded the sound of both at 2 yards and 200+ yards on both an iPhone and DSLR camera. After analyzing the footage, they came up with three noticeable differences.

There is a rhythm to the gunshots that is not there with firecrackers. Gun shots happen at regular intervals because of the way the pistol needs to cycle the action and reload another round. Fireworks, on the other hand, ignite randomly, and some of them go off faster–almost simultaneously. The video from far away shows that the sound of the gun shot is much louder than the firecracker. Firecrackers create smoke when they go off, whereas gunfire produces no smoke.

If you think you hear gunshots in your area, please contact local law enforcement immediately and make a report.

