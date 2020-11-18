Firefighters donate coats to children in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County firefighters are bringing the heat to elementary students throughout the county.

The Fairmont Fire Department has teamed up with Operation Warm and has been distributing brand new winter coats to local schools. Several firemen went to East Park Elementary School this morning with anticipation of handing out more than fifty jackets. The fire department has already distributed coats to Watson Elementary School students and firefighter Andrew Goodwin explained that the department plans to give out more to both East and West Middle Schools.

“The Fairmont Fire Department and the IAFF Local 318 has always stayed involved in the community participating in various programs,” Goodwin explained. “This year we decided to undertake a slightly larger venture, so, we teamed up with Operation Warm to ensure that local kids are outfitted with winter coats that will provide hope, warmth, and confidence.”

Goodwin explained that the $6,000 raised to purchase the 300 could not have been done without the generous donations from local businesses.