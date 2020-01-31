First Exchange Bank hosts 25th annual Groundhog Day breakfast

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Richard Mollohan building in White Hall, hosted the 25th annual groundhog day breakfast celebration of first exchange bank.

They celebrated their new facility that recently opened in White Hall, and admired the beauty and business it has brought to the area.

They also had two guest speakers who spoke about what is to come for the Technology Park in Fairmont.

President of First Exchange Bank Bill Goetteo, said the best part of this event every year, is the amount of members that come to celebrate. Not only from Marion County, but from other counties in the north central areas of West Virginia.

“We’re looking to grow more. Today we see where we’ve been, where we’re at, and where we’re going, and we’re going nothing but forward and being the premiere bank in north central West Virginia,” said Goetteo. “We think it’s the winter networking event in Marion County and we’re very pleased to have it, and to have our customers and friends here.”