First exchange bank opens new location

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – On October 28, a new First Exchange Bank in White Hall off of Nasa Boulevard opened.

The bank held a small ribbon cutting and a reception with the chamber of commerce Monday morning for the soft opening on the bank’s building.

Megan Michael is the marketing coordinator for the bank and said they are already benefiting from the new location and have opened several new accounts with clients.

“Its gives us a lot more visibility,” Michael said. “We have a ton of new customers prior to our official open, and we just want people to know we’re open now if they want to come in and open an account with us.”

The bank will be having an official grand opening on December 3 where they will have food trucks and other events going on in the parking lot to bring the new bank to the communities attention.