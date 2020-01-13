First United Presbyterian Church in Fairmont hosts bicentennial celebration

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – First United Presbyterian Church celebrated ‘200 Years of Worship’ Sunday morning.

The service highlighted several influential people who have made an impact within the community of Fairmont over the last two hundred years.

“I hope that we can continue to work toward being a friendly city. We can be an inclusive city. We can be an open city. We can support downtown Fairmont and we can move to incorporate, what I’d like to see, more of the community as one,” said Reverend D.D. Meighen, Interim Minster at First United Presbyterian Church.

Reverend D.D. Meighen also said, “it’s not only important to reflect on the past but also the future”. Meighen says he wants Sunday’s service to establish the next legacy of the church and the city of Fairmont for the next two hundred years.