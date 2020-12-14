FirstNet Network expands across West Virginia to advance public safety communications

Mon EMS vehicles

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s first responders are getting a major boost in their wireless communications with the addition of new, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites and other network enhancements.

According to a press release, this new infrastructure is a part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place across the state, bringing increased coverage, capacity, and public safety capabilities.

“AT&T is a valued corporate citizen in West Virginia,” Steve Roberts, president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “This is another demonstration of their commitment to our state. These enhancements will provide real dividends to first responders, businesses, and the people of West Virginia.”

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It’s built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government.

Building on AT&T’s current and planned investments in West Virginia, the company is actively extending the reach of FirstNet to give agencies large and small the reliable, connectivity, and modern communications tools they need.

It is currently well ahead of schedule, seeing as the FirstNet build has already brought West Virginia first responders purpose-built network enhancements in 14 counties across West Virginia, including Monongalia, Marion, McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo, Raleigh, Fayette, Boone, Putnam, Mason, Jefferson, Preston, Berkeley, and Mineral.

Mon EMS sign

Forest Weyen, executive director of Monongalia EMS said he likes the FirstNet infrastructure because it has never had any major critical failures.

“It is very helpful to know that we have a stable network in the backside and that first responders do have priority to get maintenance or to get that — if a bunch of networks are down, our network is going to be the one that’s put up first because we are the ones out dealing with whatever issue,” Weyen said. “Whether it’s law enforcement, fire, or EMS, or any other critical infrastructure, we know that we’re a part of that, and I think that’s super helpful.”

According to the release, other benefits of FirstNet include:

Unparalleled emergency support – West Virginia agencies on FirstNet also have 24/7 access to a nationwide fleet of 76 land-based and airborne deployable network assets. These portable cell sites can either be deployed for planned events or in emergencies at no additional charge. FirstNet Response Operations – led by a group of former first responders – guides the FirstNet deployable assets based on the needs of public safety.

Free smartphones for life for public safety agencies – We’ve also expanded the benefits of FirstNet for West Virginia agencies – spanning law enforcement, fire, EMS, healthcare, hospital emergency departments, emergency management, and 9-1-1 operations. Now, they can stay up-to-date with free smartphones for life at no additional cost on their FirstNet

“West Virginia’s first responders deserve reliable coverage across the state to help them effectively and efficiently address incidents,” Andy Feeney, president, AT&T West Virginia, said in the release. “And with FirstNet, that’s exactly what they’re getting. We couldn’t be more pleased to support the public safety mission and bring the state’s first responders – and residents – greater access to the connectivity they need. Working with public safety, we’ve made FirstNet nimble, adaptable, and ready to scale for even the most severe situations as we’re seeing currently with COVID-19.”