ELKINS, W.Va. – Five Elkins High School athletes put pen to paper on Friday and made their college decisions official.

Anna Belan, the multi-sport athlete, signed to continue her soccer career at Bridgewater College in Virginia.

Belan plans to play defense for the Eagles soccer program and said she likes their quick style of play-something she’s used to from playing with Elkins.



“I’ve done a few visits and I really like the coaching staff at Bridgewater and I love the town, I really like the girls on the team and it just felt like a perfect fit,” Belan said.



Nick Barrickman decided to stay home as he made his decision official to sign with the Davis and Elkins wrestling program.

Barrickman finished sixth at the state wrestling tournament this past season and learned that hard work is key.

“Seeing what coach Boland has done in the three years that he’s been there with the wrestling team, he’s already brought three people to nationals in just three years, they have an All-American so I’d like to see if he could get me up to that level too,” Barrickman said.

The Tigers’ star runner, Charlie Smoak, is headed to Wingate University in North Carolina where he plans to run cross country, track and compete in the triathlon.

Smoak has an impressive running resume with Elkins including finishing first at the Big 10 Conference meet and placing fourth overall at the state cross country meet this past Fall.



“Obviously offering triathlon, that was unique but cross country and track, nationally contending athletes and same with triathlon. I think that they’re going to offer me the best opportunity for me to succeed at the next level,” Smoak said.

Kaitlynn Stone takes her talents to Buckhannon as she signs with the West Virginia Wesleyan softball program.

Stone plays shortstop for the Tigers but looks to play in the outfield for the Bobcats.



“I’ve been friends with people who went there and I’ve always just been into that school. I know my way around the campus, I’ve played plenty of travel ball tournaments there. Overall I think it’s going to be a really positive environment to be in,” Stone said.

Isabelle Judy heads to North Carolina where she joins the Lees McRae swim program.

Judy competed at the state swim meet this past season where she advanced to the finals in several events.

There was a lot to like about Lees McRae for Judy including the coaching staff whose focus matches hers.



“They’re really focused on swimming and staying healthy and just having an overall good college experience. They really focus on academics as well and I think they’re going to be able to help me get through having a successful swimming experience and a successful academic experience,” Judy said.