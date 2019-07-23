Five new sports to debut in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the start of The 2020 Olympic Games being just a year away, a total of five sports are set to make their debut in Tokyo.

The International Olympic Committee approved surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, karate and baseball / softball to be added.

Eighteen new events will take place to accommodate the new sports and 474 more athletes will compete.

Listed below is a breakdown of each sport, according to the Team USA website.

Surfing

The surfing events will take place on the Shidashita Beach in Chiba, about 40 miles outside of the capital. 20 surfers will be entered in each event with only two genders per nation. Four athletes will compete at a time in heats, with each heat lasting 20 – 25 minutes.

Sport Climbing

Sport Climbing will debut with three events: speed climbing, bouldering and lead climbing. Speed climbing consists of two climbers racing each other to the top of a 15-meter high wall. Bouldering tests an athlete’s technical ability, presenting climbers with a short course that they have to navigate in a fixed amount of time. Lead climbing will test to see how high athletes can climb on a 15-meter wall in six minutes.

Skateboarding

Skateboarding will consist of park and street competitions for men and women. The park course will be the same as the BMX competition and the street course will consist of ramps and rails for riders to put together a varied routine of tricks. Athletes will receive three timed runs to attempt at their best score.

Karate

Karate, a Japanese martial art, will have two disciplines that athletes will be able to compete in; Kata, which focuses on specific movements, and Kumite, which focuses on actual sparring. The sparring competition will be broken down by weight class – three each for men and women. There is only one forms competition with events for both men and women.

Baseball/Softball

Baseball and Softball will be making their return after a two-game absence. Teams will be determined based on qualifying tournaments, with Olympic events happening at the Azuma Stadium in Fukushima, on July 22 for softball, and on July 29 for baseball. The final tournaments will take place at Yokohama Stadium, with the women’s final on July 28, and the men’s on August 8, the penultimate day of competition.

