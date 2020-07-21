Five-vehicle accident in Nutter Fort sends one patient to UHC

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – A five vehicle accident occurred on Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort on Monday evening.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the accident occurred around 5:20 p.m. in front of the FOP Mountaineer Lodge.

One person was transported with minor injuries to United Hospital Center.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time as well as the extent of the patient’s injuries.

The Nutter Fort Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

Nutter Fort Police Department is investigating the accident.