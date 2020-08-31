Flags in WV ordered to half-staff to honor former delegate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The first female Commissioner of Labor in West Virginia will be honored on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation ordering all U.S. and West Virginia flags to half-staff for Shelby J. Bosley Leary.

Bosley Leary passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She served three terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates. She had also been the WV Director of Wage and Hour.

The order to honor her distinguished life and service affects the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities. Flags will remain at half-staff from dawn to dusk.