Flea Market begins at Trans-Allegheny Asylum

WESTON W.Va. – A Flea Market took place Friday and will continue through the weekend at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. Last year, the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Friday kicked the event off in full swing.

Up to 80 vendors will be selling their arts, craft, consumables and creations at the flea market throughout the weekend. Tours into the Asylum are also available.

Rebecca Jordan-Gleason, Operations Manager for Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, said she is glad the event will draw more traffic to the Asylum.

“Anytime we feel someone can pull in the front drive and see this amazing castle in the center of West Virginia it draws them in and they get a little bit of the history and again, it draws them in more. As soon as you get one tour in there you keep coming back for more and more and more,” said Jordan-Gleason.

The event will continue through the rest of the weekend and will be opened from 8 a.m to 4 p.m both days.

For more info about the market, check out the Asylum’s facebook page or call the office at 304-269-5070.