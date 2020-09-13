Flemington Assembly of God holds service less than a week after fire

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – The Assembly of God Church burned down in the early hours of Tuesday morning, leaving the roughly 80 member congregation distraught.

However, they did not let that hinder their faith because they were back on the first Sunday since the incident, worshipping. Approximately two dozen worshippers gathered to sing and pray. The church’s Lead Pastor, Sylvia Simons, said the congregation reminded her of the story, of Paul the Apostle, a man who was persecuted for his beliefs but never lost his faith.

“That’s grit, that’s what we’re here to do, no matter what or how things look, we’re going to dust ourselves off and we’re going to have the resolve to keep moving forward,” Simons said. “That’s what I think about when I think of Paul, I think of grit.”

Simons preaching

Associate Pastor Gary Devart described seeing fellow believers gathered on Sunday as encouraging.

“It’s encouraging because it tells me that they are not discouraged and they’re not quitting,” Devart said. “But this is a — it was a motivation service as well.”

Encouraging is one word to use for what she felt, Simons said, but a better word came to mind to describe how she felt after seeing a fire could not break the congregation’s resolve.

“Obviously, encouraging is a great word, but to me, I feel loved,” Simons said. “I feel that I know that this is a great community to be in that we’re a small community. I grew up just down the road here, I went to high school here, I walked past this road to walk to school before, walked to basketball practices or whatever it was. So to see the outpouring of people’s, their comments, their phone calls, their text messages and all that — that’s love to me. I think that’s what Jesus called us to do right, it’s to love one another especially when we go through hard times so that’s love.”

Devart (left) watching the service with his wife, an associate pastor

The makeshift service in the parking lot was healing, but it is not a permanent solution, Simons said. that is why she is looking to find a better location, especially with winter around the corner. Right now, the church has been in contact with the town of Flemington in regard to using the community building for services.

Simons said they are currently working on an agreement. She added that the community building was not the only option because other pastors had offered their churches in a show of support. However, due to how that would affect service times and managing COVID-19, Simons said the community building would be the best option.

It is uncertain how long the Assembly of God congregation will need the community building, especially considering that they cannot think about rebuilding until the fire marshal and insurance company are done investigating and assessing the damages.

“We’ve got some hurdles that we have to get through in this season of life,” Simons said. “I’ve never walked through a fire, personally, in a house, thank the Lord. There are things that you have to wait on, that you have to be patient on — just make sure that everything is done. Our building is obviously accessible to the fire marshal, to anybody who needs it, but other than that, we’ve been told to hang tight. And then as soon as it’s clear the first step will be the removal of the building that we see existing today and then we’re going to be talking to some folks about how we’re going to rebuild.”