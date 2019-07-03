Flooding doesn’t put a damper on Harman’s 4th of July Celebration

HARMAN, W.Va. – The town of Harman is the place to be on the Fourth of July. The town isn’t letting last weekend’s flash floods ruin its celebration.

The Harman Fire Department will have activities all day including a craft sale, chicken barbecue, car and tractor show and a parade through town.

“We have a chicken barbeque dinner planned and that’s that main reason why we are having this because we have to get rid of 400 chickens. Plus, we feel very strongly that the community needs this celebration and at the end of the day we are going to have fireworks and a parade,” said Patty Teter, Harman Resident.

There will also be a dedication for a Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. next to the Harman Fire Department.

