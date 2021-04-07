Ford Motor Company brings Bronco Roadshow to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, P.A., – One of the major American automobile manufacturers has unveiled its newest vehicles with a throwback design to the 1960’s.

Ford Motor Company brought its Bronco Roadshow to Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, announcing that it is bringing back the Ford Bronco.

It has been 25 years since the last Bronco was built in 1996. The Michigan-based automaker unveiled three new Ford Broncos including the Bronco Sport, which is smaller and available now, and then a two-door and four-door full-size model that will be available in June.

Representatives said the new models come with all the bells and whistles that an outdoor enthusiast needs to “drive off the beaten path.”

“It’s truly meant to be an off-road product. So, what’s really cool about this vehicle, the full-size, all four doors come off, the roof comes off so it a fully open, immersive experience,” said Paul Bucek, Pittsburgh Regional Sales and Service Manager. “It’s also cool it’s got marine grade vinyl and rubber floors, so you just go in and hose it off when you’re done getting off the trail that day and you’re all set to go.”

Bucek said the 2021 and 2022 full-size models are already sold out.

If you are interested in attending the Bronco Event in Pittsburgh, which continues Thursday and Friday, click or tap here.