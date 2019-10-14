Ford Warrior Quilt presented to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and the WVU Cancer Institute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and the WVU Cancer Institute in Morgantown received a Ford Warrior Quilt before Saturday’s WVU football game.

Ford’s Warriors in Pink Program is a philanthropic program, bringing recognition to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The quilts are handmade and take almost three months to complete.

Each square is a message of hope decorated by patients, survivors, family members and friends.

The Warrior Quilt was made by Quilt for the Cure volunteer Sue Brichacek and presented by Joseph Thurby, Chairman of Neighborhood Ford Store.

The quilt will be hung in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to encourage, comfort and support patients being treated for breast cancer.