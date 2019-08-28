Foster Care Forum held in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia hosted a foster care forum in Morgantown to have a round table discussion about foster, kinship and adoption programs in north central West Virginia.

Social workers, adoption lawyers and House of Representative delegates met with current and perspective foster families to discuss the pros and cons of current programs within foster care and what officials can do to help.

“There’s so much more behind the scenes that happens with those kids and their biological families. So, they’ll see that it’s more of a team effort and not just a social worker they have but a wide variety and a large community of support to help them,” said Brandi Davis, Regional Director of Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is currently looking for new families to join foster and kinship programs in north central West Virginia.