Foster parents needed in North Central West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – NECCO Foster Agency is actively searching for foster parents in North Central West Virginia.

Due to the social distancing order, NECCO has reformatted its foster parent training courses, giving people the ability to learn how to become a foster parent from the comfort of their own home.

Online courses range from 2-3 hours a week and take approximately 9-10 weeks to complete.

“From the second that you inquired to us wanting to become a foster parent until pretty much forever, we will be there for you every step of the way,” said Nicci Hawkins, NECCO Foster Parent Recruiter. “There will never be a time when you’re a foster parent through us that you will feel like you are doing anything by yourself or that you will not have support.”

NECCO’s next two start dates for online courses start April 23, 2020 and May 23, 2020.