Four local Single-A baseball players earn all-state honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This year’s high school baseball Single-A all-state teams were announced on Tuesday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Four local players earned either first or second team all-state status.

A pair of South Harrison Hawks made the first team all-state squad, they being catcher Tommy Davis and outfielder Logan Ross. Both are seniors.

Doddridge County’s senior catcher Dylan Knight earned a second team selection, as did South Harrison sophomore pitcher Josh Thomaschek.

The full list of the Single-A all-state teams are below.

Class A

First team

P — Jacob Hufford, Charleston Catholic, Sr.

P — Evan McDade, Greenbrier West, Sr.

P — Andrew Hazlewood, James Monroe, Sr.

P — Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated,

C — Ethyn Barnitz, Wahama, Jr.

C — Tommy Davis, South Harrison, Sr.

IF — Isaac VanMeter, Moorefield, Sr. (captain)

IF — Josh Jenkins, Sherman, Jr.

IF — J.W. Armstrong, Charleston Catholic, Sr.

IF — Caleb Blevins, Man, Jr.

IF — Caleb Nutter, Buffalo, Jr.

OF — Chase Hurley, Man, Sr.

OF — Logan Ross, South Harrison, Sr.

OF — Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated, So.

UTIL — Cy Persinger, Midland Trail, Sr.

UTIL — Hayden Baldwin, Moorefield, Sr.

UTIL — Leewood Molessa, Williamstown, Sr.

UTIL — Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central, Jr.

Second team

P — Josh Thomaschek, South Harrison, So.

P — Jakob Smith, Buffalo, Sr.

P — Karson Reed, Moorefield, Jr.

P — Bryce Zuspan, Wahama, Fr.

C — Alex Miller, East Hardy, Sr.

C — Dylan Knight, Doddridge County, Sr.

IF — Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown, Fr.

IF — Holden Allen, Sherman, Jr.

IF — Cameron Kisamore, Pendleton County, Sr.

IF — Evan Sayre, Charleston Catholic, Sr. (captain)

IF — Nathan Haeberle, Cameron, Jr.

OF — Silas McKeever, Magnolia, Sr.

OF — Logan Fox, Summers County, Sr.

OF — Logan Roach, Wahama, So.

UTIL — Isaiah Gardner, Pendleton County, Sr.

UTIL — Christian Fluharty, Hundred, Jr.

UTIL — Brady Ankrom, Williamstown, Sr.

UTIL — Noah Boggs, Sherman, Sr.

Honorable mention

Andrew Anglin, Ravenswood; Dustin Bailey, Tolsia; Chase Barkley, Williamstown; Nik Blackburn, Tolsia; Jason Clayton, St. Marys; Seth Cullers, Petersburg; Garrett Cunningham, Ritchie County; Zach Feathers, South Harrison; Caden Hall, South Harrison; Justin Herrod, South Harrison; Gene Hutchinson, Notre Dame; Levi Jones, Summers County; Gabe Lopez, Notre Dame; Johnathan Mallow, Petersburg; Cody Moore, James Monroe; Quentin Owens, Ritchie County; Bo Persinger, Midland Trail; Cooper Ridgway, James Monroe; Cameron Taylor, Ravenswood; Chris Vines, Midland Trail; Josh Wilson, Tolsia