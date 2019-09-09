Fourth person pleads guilty for selling drugs near WVU

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has admitted to selling heroin in Monongalia County, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced Monday.

In U.S. District Court, Gerald Kyler, 37 of Eastpointe, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Heroin in Proximity to a Protected Location.” Kyler admitted to selling heroin near West Virginia University in July 2018 in Monongalia County.

Kyler, also known as “Dave,” faces at least one and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Kyler was one of six people from Michigan and West Virginia, indicted on federal charges, in June, in relation to the investigation. Three others, Jerel Seahorn, 33 of Detroit, Teisha Primm, 30 of Morgantown and Andrew Parker, 31 of Mannington, have also pleaded guilty recently.