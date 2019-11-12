Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center exhibit state Civil War artifacts

Fairmont, W.Va. – On Monday, Fairmont State University students who are working towards their museum studies minor showcased an exhibit of the Civil War in West Virginia at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center in Fairmont.

The exhibit’s main focus is on the Civil War and the involvement of the Mountain State featuring artifacts on loan from the collection of local Civil War expert Porter Stiles. Those in attendance could ask questions to Stiles of the artifacts and gain the knowledge of the state before the Civil War.

“I didn’t know that much about, sort of the before the war history of West Virginia in the Virginia military. So, we all got to learn,” said Marian Hollinger, Coordinator of Fairmont State Universities Museum Studies Minor.

Also, Stiles expertise has provided him the opportunity to work on several Civil War movies and documentaries, including “Gods and Generals,” in which he played multiple roles and furnished his own uniforms and weapons.

The exhibit will be open to the public from November 12 – December 12 and will reopen again January 13 – February 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday.