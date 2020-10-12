Free COVID-19 testing at Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg held Sunday and Monday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The National Guard partnered with the Harrison County Health Department on Sunday to provide free COVID-19 testing.

Members of the guard were at the Nathan Goff Armory from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The ever-changing numbers in Harrison County have caused more than just the health department’s concern. The National Guard understands the importance of providing the free tests so everyone has the opportunity to track their own health. The more testing done, the more the health department can stay on top of the prevalence in the county, therefore slowing down transmission.

Harrison County Office of Emergency Management Director Laura Pysz said most tests from another free testing period earlier in the week came back negative, and even the negative results go a long way to helping their work.

“We did 361 tests and all but three of those came back negative, so that is wonderful. That helps us understand the ratio that is out there, and that’s why we want to test more,” said Pysz.

The National Guard will be at the Nathan Goff Armory Monday, October 12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. again giving out free tests if you missed it Sunday.