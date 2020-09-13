Free COVID-19 tests available on Sunday in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Department of Health and Human Resources, along with the Monongalia County Health Department will provide free COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

The free testing will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Mylan Park in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Free #COVID19 testing in Monongalia County on September 13 from 9am – 4 pm at @Mylan_Park (Morgantown). ID required; under age 18 must be accompanied by parent/guardian. For addl. info and future testing sites: https://t.co/2oyUxmMZzR@WVNationalGuard pic.twitter.com/ZCUelXs612 — WV DHHR (@WV_DHHR) September 13, 2020

The testing is available to all individuals in Monongalia County, and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Individuals do not have to bring proof of insurance, but an ID is required for the free testing. Any individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information regarding the coronavirus and the free testing, visit the DHHR website.