Freedom Homes Sales taking precautions to keep customers and employees safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Freedom Home Sales in Buckhannon are providing housing for customers throughout the Mountain State during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that home sales are strong.

Sales Managers stated they are trying their best to make sure everything is sanitized within their model show homes. They stressed the importance of the safety of the staff and customers, making sure there is no cross contamination of germs and bacteria amid COVID-19.

“We are scheduling appointments to view homes that way we don’t overload the sales center at one time, we don’t have to many people in there, and that we can practice good social distancing to make sure we are staying back from each other,” said Lacy Ridgway, Sales Manager of Freedom Homes in Buckhannon.

Freedom Homes officials explained that business is operating as usual, and want people to know that it can do most of their business over the phone and online.

“Just because we are limiting the contact within the store doesn’t mean that we can’t still assist our customers to the best of our ability,” said Ridgway. “our sales are still strong, we have of course had less traffic than normal which is expected, you know, we don’t want people to be out and about just because.”

Representatives explained that they are limiting shopping to those who are in need of a home during this pandemic and that if anyone is six months to two years from making a home purchase to do so online with virtual tours.

“We can go out and tour in the home with you via FaceTime or whatever but housing can’t stop. People need a place to live and we have to do what we can to make sure that happens for them,” said Ridgway.

Freedom Homes representatives said that potential customers can view their website and take a virtual tour of each home.