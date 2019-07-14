Friends of Clarksburg Park Foundation hosts inaugural ParkFest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Friends of the Clarksburg Park Foundation hosted inaugural ParkFest Sunday at the Clarksburg Amphitheater and surrounding park grounds.

ParkFest was a free celebration of the City Parks of Clarksburg. The event featured live music throughout the day along with a variety of food trucks, raffle prizes, and even a Jeep show. All the proceeds from the event will benefit the programs that are put on at the City Parks of Clarksburg.

“There are a lot of programs that we offer that we do not receive funding for. And the funds that they raise help offset those costs, the music in the parks, the movies in the parks, playground programs, a lot of events that city parks does which are covered by our budgets or things like that,” said John Cooper, Director of Parks for the City of Clarksburg.

Park officials said they are glad that so many residents came out to show their support for the city parks and the events that are offered throughout the year. Friends of Clarksburg Park Foundation hope to make ParkFest and annual event.