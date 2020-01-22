Frontier releases statement on current financial situation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Frontier Communications has released a statement in reference to the company’s current financial situation.

Frontier’s message focused on the need to reduce debt while reassuring its customers.

Frontier’s statement in its entirety is below:

“Frontier’s business and operations are solid and serving our customers remains our top priority. As we have said publicly, Frontier is evaluating its capital structure with an eye to reducing debt and interest expense so as to be able to better serve our customers. Our customers should expect no changes as we remain focused on providing quality communications services.” Frontier Communications

Frontier employs 22,000 people in 29 states across the U.S.